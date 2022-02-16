Basic education: Minedub threatens to punish absentee teachers

A consultation meeting on the mid-term evaluation of the 2021-2022 school year opened yesterday 15 February in Yaoundé.

Minister of Basic Education (Minedub,) Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa promises sanctions against teachers absent from their services.

"No one can tolerate their child going to a school where there are no teachers. People recruited with the help of our partners, by decision of the Head of State, must work. They cannot make money without justifying it. We need to minimize this type of behaviour," Minedub said.

To mitigate teacher absenteeism in primary schools, the member of the Government intends to make new assignments. The objective is to allow all students to benefit from the same supervision.

In addition to this problem of absenteeism, the National Union of Contract Teachers and Parents' Teachers (SYNICOMP), began a strike on Tuesday, February 14, 2022. Among other things, they denounce poor working conditions. However, the corporation deplores the fact that teachers in the private sector are not following suit.