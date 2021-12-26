Electricity: $874 billion needed to serve rural areas

There are 9,000 localities that are not yet connected to the electricity grid in the ten regions of the country.

Access for urban populations in 2014 was more than 2.7 times higher than that of rural populations, less than a fifth of whom had access to electricity. Indeed, the electrification rate of urban areas was close to 96% against only 35% for rural areas. According to the Ministry of Water and Energy (Minee), the need for rural electrification is estimated at 847 billion CFA francs.

In detail, 9,000 localities spread across the ten regions of the country are not electrified. The Northern region comes first with a need of 267 billion, followed by the Center (104 billion) and Adamawa (101 billion CFA francs).Localities in the English-speaking regions have accumulated 94 billion CFA francs (South-West: 28 billion, North-West 66 billion). The Southern region requires 95 billion, the Far North 90 billion, the East 66 billion, the Littoral 50 billion and 45 billion for the West.

An analysis by geospatial areas and by segments of the consumption of rural populations shows that the average consumption in rural areas is only 25 to 39 kWh/month, which can result in electricity uses limited to lighting and basic services with low-power devices.