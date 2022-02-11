NOSO: at least 11 homemade bomb attacks in December 2021

A report published by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) informs that 11 improvised explosive device (IED) attacks were perpetrated by armed groups in the North-West and South-West regions between 1 and 31 December 2021.

The United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) reported 11 incidents of IEDs in December; four in the Northwest and seven in the Southwest. Seven attacks on health facilities have been reported, two in the North-West and five in the South-West," the UN organization said.

According to the UN, the conflict between the army and separatist fighters has already claimed more than 3500 lives in these areas. In addition, more than 72,000 people have sought refuge in Nigeria. And more than 500,000 others are displaced within the two regions.