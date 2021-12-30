Evodoula: He shoots his son with a machete and buries him

The macabre act occurred in the commune of Evodoula, in the central region.

The scene is chilling. A cocoa farmer in the commune of Evodoula in the Centre region murders his son. According to whistleblower Nzui Manto, the man with a cleaver takes the life of his offspring and buries them in a cocoa field.

To indicate how vicious this act is, the criminal performs his macabre act in the presence of two other of his children.

He was captured by elements of Evoudla’s brigade. And the lifeless body of his son unearthed.

For the time being, according to the same source, the respondent has not provided any reason that led him to the murder.

