Drama: a UBA official burned by criminals

The branch manager of the UBA bank of Nkolndongo in Yaoundé was sprayed with gasoline at his home on December 27.

Dame Madjiki Arroga Mireille Laura, was burned alive at her home.The branch manager of the UBA bank of Nkolndongo in Yaoundé was visited by thugs on December 27. The appalling scene took place in the Mimboman Maetur district. Indeed, we learn from Paul Chouta, the wife Essam "arrives at her home and is arrested by young people still unidentified today. Immediately, she was taken back to her room, tied up, sprayed with gasoline and then burned." says the whistleblower.

Currently, the victim is in intensive care at Douala General Hospital. "Since that day, the life of the lady knows enormous troubles," adds Paul Chouta. Since then, an investigation has been opened by the police authorities. The masterminds of this aggression are still running in the wild.