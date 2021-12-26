Douala: the prefect of Wouri bans the use of firecrackers and fireworks

In a statement made public on December 24, Benjamin Mboutou prohibits the possession and use of objects with high detonation.

No fireworks are allowed during this holiday season. In a statement published on December 24, the prefect of the department of Wouri, Benjamin Mboutou prohibits the possession and use of objects with high detonation such as firecrackers and other devices by the populations of his command area.

According to the prefect's note, offenders are exposed to legal proceedings. Administrative police custody will be ordered against persons caught in possession of these objects.