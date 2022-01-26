Separatists attack Western region

Bamenyam High School in the Western Region was stormed on Tuesday, January 25 by separatists. In their murderous madness, they coldly behead a soldier.

An incursion by secessionists took place outside the English-speaking regions. The locality of Bamenyam, in the department of Bamboutos was hit yesterday morning. Separatist fighters targeted Bamenyam High School.

They were intercepted by security elements. However, in an exchange of fire between the two factions, a soldier will be shot. After this new package, the separatists will publish on social networks a video of the beheading of this soldier. In this element, the separatists are seen taking away the soldier's head as a hunting trophy.