The Indomitable Lions are at Douala International Airport from where they will take off for Algiers.

The national team will face the Fenechs of Algeria on Tuesday 29 March 2022 in Blida for the second leg of the 2022 World Cup play-offs in Qatar.

Beaten in the first leg 1-0 in Cameroon, the foals of Rigobert Song will have to work hard to win this match and hope to qualify for the world.

https://twitter.com/LIndomptables/status/1508070293650169856?t=cPW5uvp1Wrg82RDiAHQTCA&s=19

