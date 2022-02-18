Covid-19: 60.3% of Cameroonians refractory to vaccination

The Minister of Health, Manaouda Malachie informs that this figure results from a socio-anthropological study conducted in March 2021 on vaccination against Covid-19.

Vaccination against Covid-19 protects, among other things, from severe forms of the disease according to the WHO. In Cameroon, more than half of the population resists getting vaccinated.

"A March 2021 socio-anthropological study showed that the vaccine hesitancy rate in Cameroon was 60.3% in the population. 49.2% among health workers. And 36.3% among community leaders. 10 months later, this rate was cut in half." said Manaouda Malachi.