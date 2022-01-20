Consumption: towards an increase in the price of bread?

The price of the bread baquette (125 FCFA currently) could increase in the coming days if nothing is done by the government.

The Employers' Union of Bakers of Cameroon wants to increase the price of the baguette of bread. An inflation justified by the scarcity and the rise in the price of wheat flour used for the manufacture of this food. However, the government opposes it. Indeed, the corporation is in negotiations with the public authorities.

To avoid an increase in the price of bread, the authorities would consider importing wheat flour from Turkey. According to the newspaper EcoMatin, the Ministry of Commerce has submitted to its hierarchy, an offer from the Turkish company Dharma. This company intends to supply the local market with 600,000 tonnes of wheat per year at a reasonable price.

In recent months, basic necessities have been experiencing unprecedented inflation. Rice, palm and refined oils, chicken, fish etc. have seen their prices rise on the market. A bottle of refined oil of one liter that sold in the past at 1100 costs today at 1500 FCFA or more. Similarly, a liter of red oil sells for 1000 francs against 500 francs. A price spike that impacts the basket of housewives.