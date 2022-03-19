Amchidé: several women raped by Boko Haram elements

The tragedy took place yesterday Friday in Amchidé in the Far North region.

Elements of Boko Haram's JAS faction raped 8 women and 6 girls (13-14 years old) on the morning of 18 March. According to Sembe TV, they had been looking for the wood behind the trenches of Amchide.

According to the victims, they were surrounded by about twenty men, some of whom had weapons. Once their crime was committed, they were released. But the only man at their side was abducted by the attackers across the border in Nigeria.

According to concordant sources, Boko Haram's other faction, ISWAP, recently unveiled its artillery. It includes weapons seized in 2021 during multiple attacks in the country. This propaganda stirs up rumours of attacks on several military positions along the border with Nigeria and Chad.

