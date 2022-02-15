Consumption: Camwater wants to produce 300,000 m3 of drinking water per day in 20 cities

The Cameroon Water Utilities Corporation (Camwater) and the Indian company WPIL, specialized in the commissioning and maintenance of pumping systems, will build drinking water production centers in 20 cities.

These localities are located in six regions of the country. In the Centre (Bafia, Bokito, Mbandjock, Ombessa, Nanga Eboko, Ngoumou and Akonolinga), the Littoral (Manjo and Dibombari), the North-West (Bambui, Bambili, Nkambé, Bali and Fundong); the South-West (Kumba and Mamf); from the West (Bana and Bansoa) and from the South (Ebolowa).

This public-private partnership (PPP) agreement will require an investment of nearly 34 billion FCFA. The design, rehabilitation and construction of drinking water supply systems will be discussed. As well as the production of an average of 300,000 m3 of drinking water per day. According to data from Camwater, the state-owned drinking water production company, the country's water production capacity is 731,080 m3 per day.

The implementation of this project brings in a third player which is the Cameroonian company Nkah Engineering. The latter will be responsible, among other things, for the supply and installation of pumps, the construction of water storage tanks. By 2032, Cameroon aims to achieve a drinking water supply rate of 85%. According to the National Institute of Statistics, in 2018, the rate of access to drinking water in urban areas was 77%.