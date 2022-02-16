Southern Regional Council: a €60 million tender for curtains cancelled

A note signed by the president of the regional council of the South, Mve Elemva Emmanuel, dated February 14, cancels the offer of 60 million FCFA, intended for the supply and installation of curtains in the offices of the officials of the deliberative body of the region.

In the public procurement journal of the Public Procurement Regulatory Agency (ARMP), published on January 13, 2022, a national tender notice was opened for an amount of 59,987,812 CFA francs for these pieces of fabric. On social networks, the controversy went in all directions about this tender notice. Faced with these criticisms that flared from all sides, the president of the regional council of the South East ends up canceling it.