Inter-communal conflict: EU releases €328 million

Nearly 4,000 Cameroonian refugee families in Chad will receive non-food item kits and money as food assistance.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) counts more than 100,000 Cameroonian refugees currently in Chad. This follows the recent intercommunal clashes between Choas Arabs and Mousgoums. This is how the European Union (EU) has just released 328 million CFA francs for these displaced people.

The funds will be coordinated by the French NGO Action Contre la Faim (ACF). It is about "coordinating an emergency response to support refugees, mostly women and children. A total of 4,000 families will receive non-food kits and money as food assistance." Because according to the European Union, 45,000 Cameroonians have found refusal in the city of N'Djamena.

Jordan Z.