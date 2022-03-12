Dead chalk: OTS announces a 4th week of strike

The collective "We have too much support" (OTS) begins a fourth week of strike from Monday, March 14, 2022. The prolongation of the mood swing results from "insufficient solutions proposed by the government".

For an immediate return to the classrooms, the striking teachers are asking for the SUPPORT OF THE ECIs as well as the full discharge of the debt due to them. As well as the suppression of the 2/3 system and the empowerment of advancements and reclassifications.

Next week, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji instructed the prefects of sub-prefects to go to schools to ensure the resumption of classes.