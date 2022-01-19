Vamoulke case: RSF denounces despicable proceedings

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reveals that the trial of the former director general of Cameroon Radio Télévision (CRTV) is the longest in the history of Operation Sparrowhawk.

Amadou Vamoulke's incarceration for nearly 6 years exceeds RSF. In an article published today on its website, the Parisian organization denounces a despicable procedure that falls outside the most basic standards in terms of justice.

"2,000 days in prison, 90 returns, behind these dizzying figures is the life of a journalist shattered by five and a half years of pre-trial detention in total illegality," said Arnaud Froger, the head of RSF's Africa desk.

With this in mind, the institution renews its commitment to the release of the former head of the CRTV. "We reiterate our call on the Cameroonian authorities to put an end to this judicial harassment, which is breaking sad records, arbitrarily depriving a journalist of his freedom and discrediting all Cameroonian institutions involved in this situation."

As a reminder, Amoudou Vamoulke was arrested on July 29, 2016 and incarcerated in Kondengui Central Prison in Yaoundé. He is accused of embezzlement of public funds in the amount of 2.8 billion CFA francs, when he arrived at the head of the CRTV in January 2005.