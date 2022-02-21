Cancers: free screenings in Yaoundé

A campaign of free cancer screenings will be held from 21 to 25 February at the Gyneco-Obstetric and Pediatric Hospital of Yaoundé (Hgopy).

Since this morning, it is possible to get screened for breast, cervical or prostate cancer free of charge at Hgopy. According to the WHO, screening aims to uncover clues to a particular cancer or pre-cancer before a person develops symptoms.

According to Globocam, in Cameroon, uterine cancer is the second most common cancer in women, after breast cancer. Prostate cancer ranks third.

According to the same source, in 2020, it was estimated that there were 4,170 new cases of breast cancer for 2118 deaths. Cervical cancer affected 2,770 women and 1,787 deaths. As for prostate cancer, the disease affected 2,189 men for 1,184 deaths.

The average male age affected by prostate cancer is 44 years. In women, it is 43 years for breast cancer. And 33 years for cervical cancer informs Globocam.