CAN 2021: Marlène Emvoutou spits on the decoration of airports

The decoration of Cameroon's airports on the sidelines of the CAN 2021 is attracting strong criticism on social networks. The inflatable balloons and scarecrows in green-red-yellow colors fixed here and there ended up provoking the ire of Marlène Emvoutou.

Below is his post on Facebook:

"Dear compatriots, the branding of an airport gateway to a country on the occasion of a major sporting event must obey certain rules that are studied in the major schools of business and communication.

In the airports of Yaoundé and Douala, we should find the giant photos of the great legends of Cameroonian football next to that of the head of state. Images of the exploits of the Indomitable Lions during international competitions, photos of the sporting history of our country.

In addition, the CAN is a major business opportunity. Mobile operators operating in Cameroon had to have booths in the airport. To facilitate the purchase of phone chips to tourists who will flock for the CAN.

On the other hand, the commercial department of fécafoot had to solicit spaces in these airports to sell stadium tickets, Lions jerseys and derived products in the colors of Cameroon.

Otherwise, the branding of the balloons, tells tourists that they have just landed in the largest playground in the world."

Jordan Z.