CAN 2021: Cameroon in search of its ticket for the 8th

For this second day of the CAN 2021, the Indomitable Lions face Ethiopia this Thursday, January 13. A second victory for Cameroon will open the doors to the knockout stages.

The Indomitable Lions must devour the Antelopes tonight. Antonio Conceiçao's men start their second day against Ethiopia. After a tedious victory (2-1) against Burkina Faso, Cameroon will have to prove its ascendancy over the foals of Wubetu Abate. "Ethiopia is a more accessible team than Burkina Faso, even Cape Verde, but it is a determined team. And it will not be simple, "admits the coach of Cameroon, in a press conference yesterday Wednesday.

In case of victory, Vincent Aboubakar and his teammates unlock the next level of the competition: the knockout rounds. To snatch this winning ticket, Antonio Conceiçao could field a team close to the one he played against the Stallions of Burkina Faso. It's time for the match tonight at 5 p.m. at the Olembe stadium.