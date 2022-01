The sanction was imposed on Seydouba Soumah and Ibrahima Sort Conté by the Guinean Football Federation (Féguifoot).

According to féguifoot, the two players are guilty of acts of indiscipline by making derogatory remarks. And having inappropriate behaviors. They will be subject to a fine.

Qualified for the second round of the competition, Syli National is waiting to know its opponent for the knockout rounds on January 24.