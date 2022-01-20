CAN 2021: Eagles dominate Mauritania takes the door

Mali won against Maurabitounes (2-0) and finished 1st in Group F at the end of this third day of the group stage.

The Eagles took the lead over Mauritania-Gambia from the start by opening the scoring in the 2nd minute. On his return from the locker room, Ibrahim Koné (49') sealed the fate of Didier Gomes' foals, ranked last in Group F. During its three group stage matches, the Mauritanians did not find the way to the net. They take the door with 0 points.

Mali meanwhile were invincible in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations and qualified without conceding goals. Equatorial Guinea will face The Malians for the knockout stages on January 26.