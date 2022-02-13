Bamenda: three thugs shot dead by the army

Four thieves robbed a gas station at Mile 6 Nkwen in Bamenda yesterday, February 12. They were eventually neutralized by elements of the army.

The Bocom gas station was visited by four robbers on the evening of Saturday, February 12. According to Mimi mefo info, it is in the vehicle of the late Senator Kemende that the thieves will try to flee after their forfeit.

Not far from the scene of the robbery, the security forces will open fire on their vehicle. On the spot, three of the thugs lost their lives. And the fourth managed to escape.

On January 11, Senator Henry Kemende was ambushed in his car at Mile 2 in Nkwen, Bamenda. Riddled with bullets, the politician, fervent defender of the English-speaking cause succumbs to his wounds.