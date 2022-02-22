Roads: about 80% of traffic accidents take place at night

Data revealed by the squadron leader, Emmanuel Bamuh, the commander of road traffic group number 1.

According to official statistics from the Ministry of Transport, 5,000 accidents are recorded each year in Cameroon. In 2020, 3275 people died as a result of traffic accidents. According to Squadron Leader Emmanuel Bamuh, about 80% of accidents take place at night. Among the main causes of these accidents are speeding and poor road conditions. However, the maximum speed of transport buses is 90km/h.

In order to limit the misdeeds of the first cause, the national gendarmerie has just completed the experimentation of new radars. "The gendarmerie has changed its equipment. The device we use today is Turcam. It is a second-generation device that allows vehicles to be flashed at night. It gives clear images as if we were during the day," explains Squadron Leader Emmanuel Bamuh, the commander of road traffic group No. 1.

Indeed, in the past, radars were not authorized to flash motorists at nightfall. The opportunity was therefore given to drivers to drive with open tomb. Hence the high rate of night accidents on interurban transport routes.