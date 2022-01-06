AFCON 2021: RTS makes you discover the Kouekong stadium

Senegal has one of the strongest squads of the nations that will play the next AFCON 2021. Alongside established players such as Sadio Mané, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Cheikhou Konaté, Idrissa Gana Gueye, are added young players with long teeth. In search of a first continental trophy, the coach Aliou Cissé does not want to be disturbed and hopes that the comfort of the Tagidor Hotel will help the group to stall its serenity.

A team from RTS, the Senegalese public channel, toured the stadium where their national team will perform. In video…