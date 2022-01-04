Nsimalen Airport: inauguration of the renovated VIP lounges

On 4 January, the Minister of Transport inaugurated the renovated VIP lounges at Yaoundé-Nsimalen airport.

Yaoundé-Nsimalen International Airport is undergoing its facelift. Five days before the start of the African Cup of Nations, the VIP lounges at this airport are restored.

Thus, the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Masséna Ngalle Bibehe proceeded on January 4 to their inauguration. According to the mint services, "This Inauguration is the point of the monitoring and evaluation mission of the recommendations of the Minister of Transport relating to the conditions of reception of the sports delegations expected in the framework of the CAN Total Energies Cameroon 2021."