Has the MINAT website been hacked? Atanga Nji says so

The Minister of Territorial Administration is blowing hot and cold over the process of selecting candidates for the 2025 presidential election. Atanga Nji, as it happens, has been caught red-handed manipulating

The names of the administrators of certain political parties were substituted the day after the closing of candidacy files for the 2025 Presidential election. With CPDM communicators making arguments on all the platforms, Minister of Labor Grégoire Owona and Atanga Nji and MINAT himself making statements, people’s consciences were being prepared for the rejection of MANIDEM’s candidacy. However, this Friday, on the eve of the unveiling of the official list of candidates, he explained that his ministry’s website had been hacked:

In addition, investigations are currently underway to locate, identify and bring to justice the individuals guilty of hacking into the computer systems of the Ministry of Territorial Administration, with the malicious aim of inserting a name that has no legal basis or legitimate place in the national electoral system. This act of computer sabotage, tantamount to an attempt to destabilize republican institutions, will be subject to exemplary sanctions. Atanga Nji, Minister of Territorial Administration

Without further details. So we don’t know whether he was stressing that it was hacking that made it possible to accommodate Dieudonné Yebga as President of Manidem. It could just as well be other events that have nothing to do with this particular case.

Eyes will be on the Elecam headquarters this Saturday as the candidates for the 2025 presidential elections are unveiled.

