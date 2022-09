Mgr : Aloysius Fondong : « l’église ne reviendra plus jamais à Nchang »

Chang, Manyu State – Sept 17, 2022 – Without a shred of evidence, & denying to even listen to a bystander, recently appointed #BishopofMamfe has judged & condemned Amba of arson. #BishopAloysiusFondong says @Pontifex cannot bring back Church to Chang. Who has a history of arson? pic.twitter.com/fedpo3bDgl