World Cup 2022: Roger Milla in favour of Matip's return

During the Sunday broadcast "Club d'Elites" on April 3, former Indomitable Lion Roger Milla spoke about the return to the den of Liverpool member Joel Matip.

Qualified in extremis against Algeria for the 2022 World Cup, Cameroon must review its game before the start of the competition. While the defensive block of the national team is the subject of several unproductive speculations, Roger Milla offers to go to England to convince Joël Matip. "I'm going to talk with the president of Fécafoot, we're going to go see Joël Matip so that he comes for the World Cup," said the ambassador-at-large.

With 27 caps and a goal in the national team, Joël Matip has not worn the jersey of the Indomitable Lions since a victory against Gambia (1-0), on September 6, 2015. At the time, recurring management problems had pushed the Liverpool defender to slam the door of the den.

Just after his appointment as manager-coach of the Indomitable Lions, Rigobert Song with Samuel Eto'o led a campaign to seduce binationals playing in Europe. At the top of that list was Matip. Approached by the two ex-Lions, the 30-year-old would have once again declined the offer of a return to the national team.

