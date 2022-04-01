World Cup 2022: draw tonight

Cameroon will know its opponents for the 2022 World Cup. The draw is scheduled for 5 p.m. (in Cameroon) on April 1 in Doha, Qatar.

The qualified nations are divided into four hats, each consisting of eight countries. Two former World Cup winners will make the draw. They are the Brazilian Cafu and the German Lothar Matthias. They will be accompanied by many other big names in world football.

The Indomitable Lions, housed in pot 4 alongside Ghana, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia… will be fixed on the pool in which they will participate in the 2022 World Cup (November 21 – December 18). But three nations of this pot are still unknown.

A few hours before the draw of the groups, FIFA has just unveiled the first official song of the competition. "Hayya Hayya (Better Together)" is a single performed by Nigerian Davido, Latvian Aisha and American Trinidad Cardona. The rest of the album's tracks will be unveiled by November 21, the opening date of the competition, fifa reports.

