Volleyball: Laetitia Moma Bassoko retires internationally

The three-time African champion announced her retirement from the national team yesterday 9 March via her Facebook account.

This is another big loss for the women's national volleyball team. After Captain Christelle Tchoudjang Nana, it is the turn of Laetitia Moma Bassoko to retire. "After almost ten years in selection and with several collective titles and individual distinctions, ten years of ups and downs, joy and tears, I think the time has come for me to retire from the international scene," she announced.

At only 29 years old, the volleyball player is experiencing physical fatigue following years of repeated competitions. But, with some regrets, "collectively, I feel that we could still have achieved very great things with a little more wisdom and maturity."

In the national team, Laetitia Moma Bassoko is crowned best player of the 2019 Volleyball AFCON. With her Cameroonian teammates, she participated in the 2014 World Championships. And at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Playing at Gs Caltex Seoul, Lætitia Moma Bassoko was recently crowned best volleyball player at the Korean championship. She recorded 685 points in the 4th round of the championship.