Samuel Oum Gouet: "We will fight"

A match scheduled at the Mustapha Tchaker stadium of 35,000 seats in which the Fennecs have never lost before.

For this clash that will determine the team qualified for the 2022 World Cup, Algerian fans have grabbed the tickets to the stadium. But for midfielder Samuel Oum Gouet, he and his teammates will not be influenced by the Algerian public.

"Algeria has the advantage before the second leg. That's good for this team. We are focused on what will happen on the ground today. It's going to be 11 against 11. We respect the public but it is not they who will play. We will fight. It's a final to play and win," said the KV Mechelen resident.

