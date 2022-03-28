MTN Elite One: The complete results of the 3rd day

The third day of the MTN Elite One Championship was played on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March.

Twelve matches took place last weekend. We retain 7 wins and 5 draws. In Group A, Canon Sportif de Yaoundé temporarily dominates with three wins in as many matches. Kpa Kpum dominated Stade Renard (2-1), Saturday in Yaoundé. With nine points, Canon remains the leader of its pool.

https://twitter.com/FecafootOfficie/status/1508445151005454341?t=17XSIg2f8Av5mzmToblsBA&s=19

At the same time, Eding Sport FC of Yaoundé occupies the top of the Elite One ranking in Pool B. The men of Anicet Mbarga Foé won last Saturday 2-1 against UMS de Loum in Buéa.

