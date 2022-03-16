Indomitable Lions: Song summons Patient Wassou from Coton Sport

On behalf of the double confrontation against Algeria, the coach Rigobert Song called on Patient Wassou Goue, a young nugget of the Coton Sport de Garoua.

At just 17 years old, Patient Wassou Goue walks through the door of selection A. The young striker of Coton Sport de Garoua has been summoned by Rigobert Song for the play-offs of the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Algeria.

This is the big surprise of this list of 27 players published on March 16 the coach manager of the Indomitable Lions. Indeed, the 2021 Golden Shoe of the Easter Cup had not been pre-summoned in the previous list of 38 players.

The former protégé of the Champion center belonging to Hamidou Souleymanou is the only local day summoned to face Algeria for the qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup. His physical and athletic qualities and his technical skill will certainly have marked Coach Song.

