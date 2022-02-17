Jean Bruno Tagne: "The choice of the coach is the power of Fécafoot"

On the antennas of Radio Balafon this morning, the journalist Jean Bruno Tagne reacts about the body supposed to decide on the choice of the coach of the national football team.

The Fécafoot Executive Committee gave 72 hours (from February 16, 2022) to President Samuel Eto'o to decide on the future of the coach of the Indomitable Lions, Antonio Conceiçao. However, a few days earlier, the Minister of Sports, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi pronounced himself in favor of maintaining the Portuguese technician.

Faced with this imbroglio that hovers in the mind of public opinion, Jean Bruno Tagne reacts. He said that the decision on whether or not to dismiss Conceiçao rests with the president of the federation. "The choice of the coach is the power of the Cameroonian football federation," said the journalist who led Samuel Eto'o'o's campaign as part of the race for the presidency of Fecafoot.