Football: Samuel Eto'o invited to the inauguration ceremony of a stadium in Senegal

Samuel Eto'o, president of Fécafoot is invited to the inauguration of the Olympic Stadium in Diamniadio, Senegal on February 22nd.

At the invitation of Senegalese President Macky Sall, the former international footballer will be present at the 50,000-seat sports infrastructure ceremony in the city of Dakar.

Alongside the president of Fécafoot, the star Didier Drogba is also announced on the side of the country sacred for the first time champion of African football.

The day after this inauguration, the boss of the umbrella body of Cameroonian football will make his statement on the future of the coach of the national team, Antonio Conceiçao.

