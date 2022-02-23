Football: Fécafoot unveils the start date of the professional championships

The Chronogram of Football Competitions for the 2021/2022 season is known. It has just been made public by the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot). According to the program, the 2021/2022 Elite One and Elite Two professional championships will begin on March 12, 2022 and end on July 17, 2022. The women's football first division championship will take place from 26 March to 25 June 2022. As for the Cameroon Cup, the tournament will take place from July 31 to August 31, 2022.

