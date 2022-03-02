Fécafoot: Samuel Eto'o's mandate still under threat



The lull celebrated after the meeting with members of the Fécafoot General Assembly in 2009 was only short-lived. The lawyers mandated by this GA announce the continuation of the proceedings before the CAS.

The meeting between the president of Fécafoot and members of the 2009 General Assembly of the body on February 24 had foreshadowed an end to the crisis in Cameroonian football. That it doesn't! Obviously, it was not all the members of this Ga who had made the trip to the Mont Febe hotel in Yaoundé in order to "accompany President Samuel Eto'o Fils in his policy of appeasement, reconciliation of football actors and reform of Cameroonian football". Acknowledging and acknowledging in passing "the brilliant election of Mr. Samuel Eto'o Fils at the head of Fécafoot during the elective General Assembly held on December 11, 2021".

The meeting of 24 February had even led to the sidelining of Abdouram Ahmadou, until then a representative of the said AGM, in favour of Faustin Blaise Mbida and Pierre Boudjiko. On 2 March 2022, the last two cases were seized by correspondence from the lawyers of the group of members of the 2009 AGM. Me Wamba Makollo and his colleague Me Lebel Elomo admit to them that they have "undertaken to contact individually the members who mandated us before the CAS to verify this information, insofar as you have not produced any mandate giving you the power to represent them".

Hot in front of the CAS!

The two lawyers continue: "From this verification company, it appears that a good thirty of our constituents that we were able to contact let us know that they did not take part in the consultation meeting of February 24, 2022 with Mr. Samuel Eto'o Fils. They have also assured us that they have not given you a mandate to represent them or act on their respective behalf." Therefore, the proceedings pending before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) remain relevant.