Elite One- Elite Two: the list of clubs of the season unveiled

The Cameroonian football federation has just published the list of clubs that will take part in the professional Elite championships of the 2022 season.

In Elite One, 25 clubs split into two pools. Pool A has 13 while Pool B has 12 clubs. As for the Elite Two, it is composed of 13 clubs. Good news for New Star who are maintained in the first division after being relegated to elite two last season.

Recall that the start of the Elite One professional championship is scheduled for March 16. The opening match of the first day will pit Bamboutos de Mbouda against PWD de Bamenda at the Mbouda arena. As for the Elite Two championship, the matches will start on March 25, 2022.

https://twitter.com/FecafootOfficie/status/1501495476922855425?t=qPioFVkwjbMUfoRrJ_iTew&s=19