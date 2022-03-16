Elite One: Bamboutos FC beat PWD Bamenda in the opening

The opening match of the Elite One championship is held in favor of Bamboutos FC of Mbouda who dominated PWD Bamenda 1-0 on March 16 on their field in Mbouda.

Successful start to the 2022 season for Bamboutos Fc. Sold out, the curtain raising of the Elite One championship saw Emmanuel Ndombe Bosso's men shine at home. The Mangwa Boys defeated the champions of Cameroon thanks to the striker Serge Koupit offer (68').

This single goal of the match allows Bamboutos to score three points on his counter. A match that was not held in favor of PWD of Bamenda, winner of the Cameroon Cup only 3 days ago.

The other matches of this first day will be played on Sunday, March 20. For the time being, neither the federation, let alone the Transitional Council of Professional Football (CTFP), has yet unveiled the posters for the upcoming matches.

