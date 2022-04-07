Elim-Mondial: the U17 Lionesses lose to Canon in a friendly

The Indomtable U17 Lionesses were beaten this Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in a friendly match by Canon girls on the score of 1 goal against 2. A meeting that is part of the preparation for the qualifiers of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

For this preparatory camp for the double confrontation against Zambia, 25 players have been summoned. Stéphane Ndzana's daughters will face The She-polopolo this April counting for the 3rd round of the fifa India 2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers. Both teams validated their ticket after the packages of Eritrea and Namibia.

Twelve African nations have qualified for this third round of the Africa Zone qualifiers. Recall that the continent has only two tickets for the U17 Women's World Cup India 2022.

