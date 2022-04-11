Elim-Mondial (F): The U17 Lionesses on their way to Lusaka

The U17 Lionesses travel to the Zambian capital to face Les She-polopolo next Friday at the Nkoloma Stadium. This match is part of the 3rd round of the qualifiers of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup India 2022.

As a prelude to this confrontation against Zambia, coach Stéphane Ndzana has summoned 25 players for a preparatory camp. The under-17 players cut their teeth in friendly matches against Canon and Louves Minproff of Yaoundé.

The second leg will be played on Cameroonian soil. A decisive meeting because it will determine which Cameroonians or Zambians will qualify for the U17 World Cup in India. The women's football competition is now in its 7th edition. It will take place from 11 to 30 October 2022 in India.

https://twitter.com/LionnesIndompt1/status/1513497924054962179?t=EQGJYhCubOqHeoc-oOB8jw&s=19

