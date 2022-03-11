Cameroon Cup: 10 million mobilized by PWD fans in Bamenda

The PWD club of Bamenda is preparing to face Astre de Douala on March 13 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaoundé for the final of the Cameroon Cup season 2021.

The entire North-West region is mobilized behind his PWD club in Bamenda. As financial support, the fans have raised the sum of 10 million FCFA for the players who will cross swords next Sunday to win the Cameroon Cup. According to the governor of the region, Adolphe Le L'Afrique, nearly 4,000 fans will leave Bamenda to go to Yaoundé.

The Abakwa Boys have been training in recent days at the Big Mankon Stadium in Bamenda. Recall that this is the third participation of the PWD Social Club in a final of the Cameroon Cup. Their last opportunities to bring back the trophy ended in failure. They go back to 1967 against Canon de Yaoundé. And in 1,979 against Dynamo of Douala. For this final, David Pagou's men are ready to rewrite history.