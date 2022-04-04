CAF Cup: Coton Sport de Garoua finishes last in its group

Coton sport de Garoua completed its last group match at the Confederation Cup with a defeat (1-0) against AS Otoho du Congo (1-0) this Sunday at home.

Eliminated on the fifth day of the group stage, the representative of Cameroon at the CAF Cup played for the honor yesterday in Garoua. Not surprisingly, Coton sport de Garoua lost to AS Otoho (1-0). The Congolese of Otoho Oyo won thanks to the goal scored by Mamadou Cissé in the 7th minute of the match.

The flagship club of the North finished last in Group C. In six games, the Cotonculteurs have not won a single victory. Aboubakar Souleymanou and his foals are eliminated from the tournament after 3 defeats and 3 draws. The two qualifying places in the quarter-finals are acquired by the Almighty Mazembe and the Egyptian AS Masry.

