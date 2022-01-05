CAN 2021: Fecafoot threatens to sue MTN Cameroon

A correspondence of the president of fécafoot denounces the misuse of the label "Indomitable Lions" by the telecommunications operator MTN Cameroon.

The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) is threatening to attack MTN Cameroon. Indeed, in a correspondence, signed on December 28 by its president Samuel Eto'o, Fecafoot summons MTN Cameroon from legal proceedings. And for good reason, for the misuse of the label "Indomitable Lions".

"In an insidious way and especially without having acquired the marketing rights on the Indomitable Lions, you use the identifiers of the Cameroon national team (drawing of green-red-yellow jerseys and use of the term indomitable associated with a publication on football to communicate with Internet users around the world on your digital pages. Similarly, it is enough to look at said digital page to see the use of the image of the CAN Total Energies 2021 whose opening match will be one of the historical moments, "denounces the Federation.

According to Fecafoot, this situation causes it a significant commercial damage of about 50 million FCFA. "This is why we hereby give you notice to immediately stop ambush marketing (all promotional practices used by a brand or company to make itself visible at an event – usually sporting – but without having paid the necessary money to its organizers to become an official sponsor and to be able to associate its image)", writes the football body.