Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers yesterday officially became the top scorer of the 2021-2022 NBA season, the first center to do so since the 1999-2000 season.

Before starting Sunday, the Cameroonian center had 30.6 points per game with Giannis Antetokounmpo in second place with 29.9 points per game. Cameroon's Joel Embiid is the first non-American to win the NBA's leading scorer title. And the first pivot to win this title since Shaquille O'Neal in 1999-2000.

In addition to 30.6 points per game on 49.9 percent shooting from the field, Embiid also averages 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He had a sensational regular season as leader of the Sixers, succeeding Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) as the NBA's top scorer.

https://twitter.com/tribunephl/status/1513297442430603264?t=LyntSL3819hsJ6qyWNBzrA&s=19

