Basketball: Sacha Giffa, new coach of the national team

Former professional basketball player Sacha Giffa is the new coach of the Basketball Lions to replace Lazarre Adi Ngono.

New blood has just been infused in the Indomitable Basketball Lions. Sacha Giffa will now hold the reindeer of the den. The former French international and of Cameroonian origin will be assisted by Cameroonian Alfred Aboya and Steed Tchicamboud, of French nationality.

Assistant coach at the Metropolitans 92 since 2016, Sacha Giffa will be tasked with qualifying the national team for the 2023 World Cup. The competition will be held between Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10 next year.

In his 20-year career as a basketball player, the man nicknamed "The Shaker" played for the French national team from 2001 to 2008. In 2016, he turned to coaching. Currently, he holds the position of assistant coach of the Metropolitans 92.

https://twitter.com/radio_balafon/status/1493649221613936642?t=kzbLPJw0Mrjzfs11MPDpqg&s=19