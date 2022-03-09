2022 World Play-offs: Algeria contests the referee appointed for the match against Cameroon

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) will appeal to FIFA to challenge the decision of the arbitration committee to appoint Botswana's Joshua Bondo as referee for the match against Cameroon.

The first leg counting for the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is scheduled for March 25 at the Japoma Stadium. But the FAF does not welcome the appointment of the Botswana referee.

According to the Algerian press, the under-performances of Joshua Bondo especially that of the 1/4 final of the CAN, between Tunisia and Burkina Faso make him "malefactor" or a "home referee".

Joshua Bondo will be assisted by Chadian Issa Yaya and Mozambican Arsénio Chadreque Maringule. Seychellois Bernard Hensel Camille will present himself as the fourth referee. A Spanish duo will be at the helm of the Var. They are Aléjandro José Hernandez and José Luis Munuera Montero.

Until recently, Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi openly criticized Cameroon's choice to host the Fennecs at the Japoma Stadium. A lawn that, according to him, has "traumatized" Algerians during the CAN 2021.