Appointment: Samuel Eto'o reinstates General Semengue in professional football

The president of Fécafoot has just appointed General Pierre Semengue as president of the Transitional Council of Professional Football (CTFP).

A decision appointing the CTFP executives was signed today by Samuel Eto'o. The former president of the Cameroon Professional Football League (LFPC) has once again received the discharge to manage professional football.

The Transitional Council of Professional Football (CTFP), placed under the supervision of the president of Fecafoot. The body will be responsible for the "restructuring and management of professional football" of Cameroon according to the decision creating it on January 20 at the end of an emergency committee.

https://twitter.com/FecafootOfficie/status/1494326503940636672?t=jt5AKIJqTrye0EUhjBGtWg&s=19