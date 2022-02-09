Senate: an allowance for the follow-up of the CAN is controversial

A list of 13 members of the Senate who would have received a follow-up allowance of the CAN 2021 has leaked on social networks.

Eleven million nine hundred thousand francs. This is the total amount that 13 members of the monitoring committee of the CAN 2021 would have received on the occasion of the knockout stages of the African Cup of Nations.

According to activist Boris Bertolt, this list includes the grandson of the Secretary General of the Senate, Michel Meva'a. This is Ndo Abolo Daniel who would have pocketed alone 2 million FCFA after the victory of the Indomitable Lions against the Comoros.