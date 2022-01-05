Homeless: Joshua Osih opposes Jean Michel Nintcheu's march

The first vice-president of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) does not want this demonstration to disrupt the organization of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Joshua Osih takes a dim view of the march initiated by Jean Michel Nintcheu, his party comrade. The First Vice-President of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) opposes the demonstration scheduled for January 8, the eve of the opening of the next African Cup of Nations 2021. As a result, the politician does not want this plea to disrupt the organization of the mass of continental football.

"Our legendary hospitality must not be tainted by partisan demonstrations and we ask those who believe this event is an opportunity for civil disobedience to refrain from such actions until the end of this holiday. It's not Mr. Biya's Africa Cup of Nations, it's our Africa Cup that's at stake," writes Joshua Osih.

Called the "Peace March", this demonstration aims, among other things, to demand the release of political prisoners. And call for an end to the ongoing crisis in the North-West and South-West (NOSO) regions.

Rivalry for control of the SDF

The rivalry between these two SDF pundits is now part of the annals of politics in Cameroon. In the aftermath of the 2018 presidential elections, while the SDF challenged the results declared by the Constitutional Council, Jean-Michel Nintcheu requested and obtained a meeting of the national executive committee of the Social Democratic Front to judge the exclusion of Joshua Osih. Although he himself was a candidate of the SDF, he would have excluded himself because of activities deemed likely to harm the party, in accordance with Article 8 paragraph 2 of the statutes of the SDF.

The memorandum denounced in particular the "calamitous management" of the last presidential election, during which Osih was the standard bearer of the SDF. And questioned his "participation in the inauguration ceremony of Paul Biya", accompanied by "a letter of congratulations", while, at the same time, his party denounced massive fraud during the electoral process.

.